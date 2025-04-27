More Competition In Hydroxyurea Market

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an Abbreviated NewDrug Application for Duramed's 500mg hydroxyurea capsules. They have been accepted as bioequivalent, and thus therapeutically interchangeable with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Hydrea for treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia, melanoma, recurrent metastatic or inoperable ovarian carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Duramed developed the capsules in partnership with Kiel, but Duramed has exclusive marketing and distribution rights. The revenue for all forms of the product in 1997 was $30 million. The new generic drug is expected on the market in the fourth quarter of 1998. It is the second generic hydroxyurea drug in the USA.