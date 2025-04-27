More Competition In Hydroxyurea Market

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an Abbreviated NewDrug Application for Duramed's 500mg hydroxyurea capsules. They have been accepted as bioequivalent, and thus therapeutically interchangeable with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Hydrea for treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia, melanoma, recurrent metastatic or inoperable ovarian carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Duramed developed the capsules in partnership with Kiel, but Duramed has exclusive marketing and distribution rights. The revenue for all forms of the product in 1997 was $30 million. The new generic drug is expected on the market in the fourth quarter of 1998. It is the second generic hydroxyurea drug in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze