More Discussion Needed FOR OTC Post-Coital Contraception

- During a meeting on its PC4 post-coital contraceptive, Schering AG said that more discussion is needed on the availability of such products over-the-counter. Also speaking at the meeting, Roger Odd, head of the practice division of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, said that the society believed that pharmacists would be able to supply post-coital contraception provided they were adequately trained and followed a written protocol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze