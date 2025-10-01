More Financing Planned By Therexsys

A second round of financing is to be embarked upon by UK gene therapy company Therexsys, which aims to raise L8 million ($12.1 million) to L10 million in the spring by way of a private placement. Therexsys is looking to float in 1997. The firm raised L6.4 million in its first round of financing in 1993.
Therexsys has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Phillip Barr as head of research. He was formerly director of molecular biology at Chiron in the USA. First launches of the firm's products are expected to occur between 2001 and 2002.
