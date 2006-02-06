More funding needed for US medical research

Americans (58%) say greater funding for medical and health research is essential to the country's future health and economic prosperity, according to a new national poll by Research!America. More than half (51%) think a greater national commitment to medical research is a way to manage the USA's health care costs, and 51% want President George W Bush to ask for increased funding for health-related research this month when he makes his 2007 budget request.

The poll finds Americans rate health-related research (94%) as equal to homeland security (92%) in terms of the nation's priorities. 94% think accelerating medical research is an important national priority. "Americans place a high value on medical research and recognize it as one of our nation's most crucial priorities," said John Edward Porter, Research!America's board chairman, adding: "they understand that strong investment in research and science is critical not only for global scientific leadership but for the health of our economy and the American people."

The poll also finds: 77% think the USA should spend more for prevention and public health research than the current $0.01 out of every health dollar; 58% want spending of more than the current $0.06 of every health dollar.