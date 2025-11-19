Wednesday 19 November 2025

More Israeli Court Action Over MS Drug

10 September 1995

In the wake of the Tel Aviv District Court ruling requiring Israel's General Sick Fund to finance or provide a multiple sclerosis patient with Schering AG's Betaseron (beta interferon: Marketletter June 5), an MS patient advocacy group in the country has been active in encouraging other patients to seek similar recourse.

However, a National Labour Claims Court judge has declined to oblige the Leumit fund and the Ministry of Health to supply Betaseron to a patient, saying that she could not find within the National health Insurance Law a basis for the rights being claimed. Also, said the judge, the MoH operates within a limited budgetary framework and cannot supply services to the public in a non-accountable manner, regardless of how important and essential these might be.

Appealing against this decision, the patient has claimed that the judge erred in ignoring the Basic Rights Law, which states that every person is "entitled to protection of his life, health and dignity." As the drug has life-saving potential, the Law should be invoked. The patient is now asking the labour Claims Court to make a declaratory decision that the NIL is null and void, as it in conflict with the basic principles on which it is founded.

