More Positive Data With Scotia's EF13

Scotia has published a report in the journal Cancer Letters which indicates that its anticancer drug EF13, which has already shown promise in treating pancreatic cancer, may also help patients with aggressive brain tumors.

In the study, 12 of 15 patients (80%) with aggressive (Grade III or IV) astrocytomas or glioblastomas treated with EF13 were still alive after two years, which compares with a 20% two-year survival rate in historical controls. This type of cancer can rarely be cured; the tumor is usually partially removed by surgery, leaving a cavity within the skull, and this procedure is followed by radiotherapy.

In the published study, EF13 was infused into the surgical cavity each day for 10 days at doses shown to be cytotoxic to tumor cells. Each of the 15 patients had a brain scan before and after the 10-day treatment, which revealed a significant reduction in tumor size and normal brain deformation (p<0.001). Radiotherapy was subsequently given to all patients.