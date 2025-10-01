More Restructuring At Bayer Despite Strong 1995

Bayer of Germany revealed a strong overall performance in 1995 at its annual press conference last week in Leverkusen. Chairman Manfred Schneider said: "we not only reached our earnings targets for 1995, but surpassed them by a wide margin despite the unexpectedly severe currency problems we had to contend with (Marketletter March 18)."

The 2.7% growth in group sales was less than had been expected; substantial shifts in exchange rates diminished sales by 2.8 billion Deutschemarks ($2 billion). Dr Schneider commented: "if foreign companies' sales had been translated at the previous year's exchange rates, we would really have been talking of a boom year with group sales up 9% to more than 47 billion marks."

Health care sales were ahead 7% in local currency terms, but declined 1% after translation at 11.1 billion marks, representing 25% of group sales. The segment's operating result was 1.8 billion marks, up 10%, yielding a 16% return on sales. Health care represents 44% of the group's operating result.