More Thalidomide Trials On Horizon

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Andrulis Pharmaceuticals to start a Phase I/II trial of thalidomide in patients with multiple sclerosis. The company, in collaboration with investigators at the University of California at Los Angeles, will try to determine the safety and effectiveness of the drug in eight-12 patients with progressive MS over a one-year period.

Previous studies have shown that thalidomide can suppress the production of cytokines which are found at elevated levels in the cerebrospinal fluid of MS sufferers. The greater the amount of cytokine present, the more progressive the disease.

Over the last 18 months, Andrulis has also been working with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease on a pivotal Phase II/III trial of thalidomide for aphthous ulcers in HIV patients. The firm is also sponsoring Phase II trials of the drug in patients with inflammatory bowel disease and HIV-infected patients with prurigo nodularis. A program exploring the drug's utility in Alzheimer's disease has also been set up.