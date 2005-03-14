More US FDA HIV/AIDS drug approvals "soon"

Over the coming months, the US Food and Drug Administration expects to approve more generic HIV/AIDS drugs for provision under President George W Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, according to Randall Tobias, the US Global AIDS Coordinator.
The start of the year saw the first such move, when the FDA gave tentative approval to a co-packaged antiretroviral drug regimen produced by Aspen Pharmacare of South Africa for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults (Marketletter January 31), in a review which was concluded within two weeks of the application being completed.
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