More US pharma investigations

Discussing investigations into drugmakers' practices with analysts at broker Lehman Brothers in Washington DC, US Department of Justice officials have reportedly confirmed that there are more than 100 pharmaceutical cases "under seal," and indicated that they expected a "significant volume" to focus on off-label prescriptions.

This coincided with comments made by Tom Abrams, head of the Food and Drug Administration's advertising and promotion office, who indicated that the agency is bringing increasingly more cases about pharmaceutical industry marketing efforts to the DoJ's attention.