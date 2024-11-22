MOROCCO BANS GLAFENINE

Morocco is the latest country to ban marketing of Roussel Uclaf's glafenine-based analgesic products Adalgur, Glifanan and Myantal. A statement from the Health Ministry said that the decision was taken as a result of the possible side effects from the repeated use of these non-steroidal anti-inflammatory products. France's Health Ministry ordered temporary withdrawal of the compound and its generics last month (Marketlettter January 27).
