Morphocell Technologies

The company is based in Quebec, Canada, and describes itself as Montreal-area headquartered, with operations in Laval. Leadership includes president and chief executive Massimiliano Paganelli, PhD, who has led the company since 2019, and cofounder and chief scientific officer Claudia Raggi, MD.

Morphocell’s core platform uses allogeneic induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create engineered tissues designed to replace or supplement failing organ function. The company positions its approach as a scalable alternative to organ transplantation, aiming to provide a consistent cell source and reproducible manufacturing for complex tissue therapeutics.

The lead program is ReLiver, an engineered liver tissue therapy. Morphocell says it is initially targeting acute liver failure and acute-on-chronic liver failure, indications where transplantation is often the only definitive option and where supportive care can be limited by donor organ availability.

In April 2024, Morphocell announced a $40 million Series A financing to advance ReLiver and expand its iPSC-derived engineered tissue platform. The company has also reported organizational build-out to support translation and scale-up, including adding board and engineering capabilities as it moves toward clinical readiness.

In October 2024, Morphocell announced the appointment of Paul K. Wotton to its board, citing experience in biotech leadership and development strategy. In October 2025, the company created a product engineering function and appointed Janahan Arulmoli, PhD, as vice president of product engineering, describing the move as aligned with manufacturing and scalability needs.

In December 2025, Morphocell reported completion of a $50 million Series A following a $10 million add-on led by Investissement Québec and CDP Venture Capital, bringing total Series A proceeds to $50 million and extending operating runway to more than three years, according to the company.

Morphocell’s stated longer-term goal is to broaden its engineered tissue platform beyond liver disease into additional organ deficiencies, using a common manufacturing and differentiation framework to support multiple product candidates as the field of engineered tissues continues to mature.