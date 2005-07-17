Morphochem and GC reach AD milestone

The Genetics Company, a privately-held Swiss drug discovery and development firm focusing on R&D and commercialization of diagnostics and therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, and Germany's Morphochem AG, a leader in the evolutionary discovery of small-molecule drugs, says that they have achieved an important milestone in their research collaboration using the latter's structural biology tools to support the former's beta-sectretase program.

Morphochem applied its protein expression, purification, crystallization and structure determination capabilities, all part of its MOREsystem, to generate biostructural information for further optimization of inhibitor compounds against beta-secretase identified by The Genetics Company as potential new therapeutic agents for Alzheimer's disease.