Morphochem signs deal with Alcon

German drug discovery firm Morphochem AG says it has signed a deal with the USA's Alcon Research for the development of small-molecule drugs against ophthalmic targets. The research agreement aims to marry the German firm's compound design and synthesis capabilities and its biostructure expertise with Alcon's applied biotechnology knowledge. Under the deal, Alcon retains the rights to any products for ophthalmic and nasal applications, while Morphochem keeps certain rights to all other indications, in return for undisclosed developmental milestones and sales-based royalties.
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