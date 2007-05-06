MorphoSys' 1st-qtr 2007 income drops to $19.2M

Munich, Germany-based synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG's first-quarter 2007 revenues totaled 14.1 million euros ($19.2 million) versus 14.8 million euros. Profit from operations fell to 1.3 million euros from 4.7 million euros and net profit plummetted to 600,000 euros vs 4.9 million euros, with diluted net income per share at 0.09 euros vs 0.78 euros.
The firm says that its turnover drop was in large part attributable to unusually high levels of success-based payments received in the first quarter of 2006. Income from its Therapeutic Antibodies segment amounted to 8.8 million euros, representing 62% of total revenues, which included success-based payments in the amount of 1.6 million euros. Its AbD Serotec unit contributed 5.3 million euros.
Key highlights during the period included the signing of an R&D deal with Astellas, granting the Japanese drug major access to its HuCAL GOLD antibody library. The firm's existing partnered therapeutic antibody pipeline currently comprises 43 programs in total, of which two are currently in Phase I development.
