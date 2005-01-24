MorphoSys acquires Biogenesis for $9.9M

Germany's MorphoSys AG says that it has acquired two privately-held companies, Biogenesis of the UK and its like-named US subsidiary, for a consideration of L5.25 million ($9.8 million). The deal, finalized on January 20, will establish MorphoSys as one of the top five European suppliers of research antibodies, a sector which, in 2004, achieved worldwide turnover of $800 million.
The acquisition of the Biogenesis group provides MorphoSys with immediate access to new market channels for its innovative HuCAL antibody technology. The combined company will be able to deliver highly-specific recombinant antibodies to customers significantly faster than existing animal-based methods. MorphoSys expects this to greatly increase the value of Biogenesis' current offerings and will continue to support its pre-existing portfolio.
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