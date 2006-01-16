Morphosys and Chemicon to develop Ab drugs

Germany's Morphosys AG and USA-based Chemicon International, a subsidiary of the Serologicals Corp, say they have signed a three-year agreement for the distribution of HuCAL-based recombinant research antibodies through Chemicon's global sales network.

Under the terms of the deal, MorphoSys will develop antibodies from it proprietary library against targets provided by Chemicon. The US firm retains the right to market any of the resulting antibodies for use in in vitro research. In return, MorphoSys will receive payment for antibody generation, optional additional fees and royalties on all developed products. Further financial details were not disclosed.