Morphosys and Chemicon to develop Ab drugs

Germany's Morphosys AG and USA-based Chemicon International, a subsidiary of the Serologicals Corp, say they have signed a three-year agreement for the distribution of HuCAL-based recombinant research antibodies through Chemicon's global sales network.
Under the terms of the deal, MorphoSys will develop antibodies from it proprietary library against targets provided by Chemicon. The US firm retains the right to market any of the resulting antibodies for use in in vitro research. In return, MorphoSys will receive payment for antibody generation, optional additional fees and royalties on all developed products. Further financial details were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze