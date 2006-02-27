Morphosys and Chimera enter comarketing deal

Antibodies by Design, a division of MorphoSys AG, and fellow Germany-based Chimera Biotec GmbH have entered a comarketing agreement.
Within the scope of the deal, the parties will work together in marketing AD's rapid generation of monoclonal antibodies and Chimera's complementary Imperacer assay technology for ultra-sensitive antigen detection. Each partner will offer the services of the other to its customers worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.
