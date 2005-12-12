Morphosys/Bayer to extend accord upto 5 yrs

German antibody developer MorphoSys AG has extended its collaboration with German drug major Bayer by another five years, with a termination option after the first year of the accord.
Under the terms of the new deal, MorphoSys grants access to its proprietary HuCAL GOLD antibody library for use in Bayer's drug discovery programs at its research site in West Haven, USA. The two parties may also undertake to commence up to 25 new therapeutic antibody programs should the collaboration run its full course.
According to the terms of the agreement, a minimum of three new antibody development programs will be started in 2006. As consideration, MorphoSys will receive annual user fees and committed R&D funding during the duration of the accord. Further financial details were not disclosed.
