MorphoSys expands accord with Centocor

Germany's MorphoSys AG has announced the extension of its agreement with Centocor, a Johnson & Johnson company, until the end of 2007. The objective of the cooperation between the two firms is the development of fully-human therapeutic antibodies in a broad range of indications. The original deal, signed in December 2000, was to end in December 2005.

Within the framework of the extended agreement, the two parties undertake to commence at least two new antibody development programs in 2005. Furthermore, the accord also provides for increased levels of research and development funding by Centocor to MorphoSys, and an upfront payment by the former to the German firm for the extension. Further financial details were not disclosed.