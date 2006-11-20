MorphoSys expands Boeh Ing R&D accord

Synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that its partner, fellow Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim, has exercised an option for optimizing a therapeutic HuCAL antibody and has acquired an exclusive license for this project. The antibody, identified by Boehringer at its research site in Vienna, Austria, is directed against a cancer disease-related target molecule. MorphoSys will optimize the antibody in accordance with its partner's requirements and will receive additional research payments. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The companies' accord, originally signed in 2003, consisted of two therapeutic antibody projects against inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. In February 2005, they expanded their cooperation. Under the framework of the present five-year agreement, Boehringer has the option to receive several exclusive licenses on new therapeutic antibody programs, as well as access to the HuCAL GOLD antibody library for research purposes, while MorphoSys receives exclusive license payments, performance-related milestones and royalties for all therapeutic antibodies arising from their deal.