MorphoSys expands Boeh Ing R&D accord

Synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that its partner, fellow Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim, has exercised an option for optimizing a therapeutic HuCAL antibody and has acquired an exclusive license for this project. The antibody, identified by Boehringer at its research site in Vienna, Austria, is directed against a cancer disease-related target molecule. MorphoSys will optimize the antibody in accordance with its partner's requirements and will receive additional research payments. Further financial details were not disclosed.
The companies' accord, originally signed in 2003, consisted of two therapeutic antibody projects against inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. In February 2005, they expanded their cooperation. Under the framework of the present five-year agreement, Boehringer has the option to receive several exclusive licenses on new therapeutic antibody programs, as well as access to the HuCAL GOLD antibody library for research purposes, while MorphoSys receives exclusive license payments, performance-related milestones and royalties for all therapeutic antibodies arising from their deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze