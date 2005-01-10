MorphoSys extends deal with Schering AG

MorphoSys has announced the extension of its collaboration with fellow German firm Schering AG, to develop innovative antibody therapeutics and in vivo diagnostics. The alliance, originally signed in December 2001, is extended by at least two more years, until the end of 2006, with the option of a further extension period of one year beyond this time frame. In return for granting Schering access to the HuCAL GOLD technology, MorphoSys receives annual license fees under the revised contract, funding for a team of scientists working at MorphoSys on Schering's behalf, license fees in respect of active therapeutic and diagnostic antibody projects, and stands to receive milestones and royalties on products developed and brought to market.

Under the partnership, Schering also gains exclusive commercial licenses for several therapeutic antibody programs, relating to work on which both partners have been collaborating over the past three years. The two firms have, to date, identified three therapeutic antibody candidates that are being processed. Another program covers the use of an antibody in the field of in vivo diagnostics. The magnitude of the related financial payments to MorphoSys was not disclosed.