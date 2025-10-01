MorphoSys' Molecular Evolution

MorphoSys, the Germany-based company, has steered clear of the combinatorial chemistry theme which is becoming ever more common in the pharmaceutical industry, and is concentrating instead on developing its combinatorial biology technology.

MorphoSys aims to "develop methods whereby mutagenesis can be harnessed to create desired compounds with only limited human intervention." It uses a process of natural selection in screening compounds whereby molecules are exposed to mutagenic conditions. The ideal molecule is able to withstand these conditions and reproduce at the expense of undesirable molecules, optimizing the molecule without any human intervention, say the company.

TRIM Technology MorphoSys also has a full synthetic library of human antibodies and plans to generate similar libraries for peptides, enzymes, proteins and cytokines. In addition, it has a license from Johns Hopkins University for trinucleotide DNA sequences which code for particular amino acids. Using the company's proprietary Trinucleotide-directed Mutagenesis technology, only required sequences are generated, producing a much more efficient and comprehensive library than through mixed mononucleotide technology as no waste sequences are produced. Its first application using this technology is in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of micrometastases in residual cancer, a collaboration between the University of Munich and Micromet GmbH which has been awarded $3 million by the Research Foundation of Bavaria.