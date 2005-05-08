MorphoSys revenues leap 72% in 1st qtr

German drug discovery firm MorphoSys AG saw first-quarter 2005 revenues leap 72% to 7.4 million euros ($9.6 million), with growth driven by the therapeutic antibody segment, and resulting in a net profit of 500,000 euros versus a net loss of 100,000 euros in the like, 2004 period. The company had cash of 51.1 million euros at March 31.
Highlights of the quarter included: acquisition of the Biogenesis group in the UK and USA (Marketletter January 24); and an enlargement of Altana's collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim (Marketletter March 28).
