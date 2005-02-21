MorphoSys sees 2004 revenues leap 44%

Germany's MorphoSys has achieved a turnaround in its operating performance, reporting a 43.8% jump in 2004 revenues to 22.0 million euros ($28.5 million), resulting in an operating profit of 200,000 euros compared with a loss of 3.5 million euros in 2003. Net income came in at 500,000 euros versus a loss of 4.1 million euros the previous year, and the company said that these figures exceeded its goals for 2004.
A key driver of the higher-than-expected revenues was strong demand for MorphoSys' technologies. In 2004, the firm concluded two new collaborations, extended partnerships with two of its top five existing partners and increased the number of active partnered therapeutic antibody programs from 17 to 24.
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