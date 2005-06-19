Most "Canadian" Rx web sites fraudulent: study

A study conducted for the US Food and Drug Administration of the entire Internet universe reports that, of around 11,000 web sites designed to appear as Canadian pharmacy sites, only 1,009 actually sold prescription drugs. Also, just 214 of the 1,009 had any registration data indicating a registrant or owner address located in Canada, or exhibited any data suggesting they were hosted by a Canadian Internet Service Provider.

Certain patterns emerged from analysis of the fraudulent sites, says Cyveillance, which carried out the study. For example, over half of those registered in the USA and dispensing drugs were registered to a single firm, it notes.