Most US oncologists prescribe Avastin off-label for ovarian cancer patients

Swiss drug major Roche’ (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab), although currently not Food and Drug Administration-approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer, is prescribed by approximately 70% of surveyed US oncologists in first-line advanced ovarian cancer, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

Avastin is most frequently prescribed in first-line advanced ovarian cancer as an add-on agent to doublet platinum-based chemotherapy followed by continued administration of Avastin as a maintenance monotherapy.

…but encounter access and reimbursement hurdles