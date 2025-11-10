Moves at Galxo Wellcome

- At Glaxo Wellcome: Neil Maidment, executive director of Asia Pacific operations, is to retire on June 30. Sean Lance, director responsible for company activities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East will take on the added responsibility for Asia; - Tamas Gesztes has been appointed managing director for GW's emerging Hungary operations; - Mark Weedon is appointed general manager (globally) for OTC operations; - and Geoffrey Collett moves up to director of business development and planning, while his previous position (manager of business development) is filled by Tony Saraino.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze