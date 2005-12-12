MPL USA to acquire MPL Australia

Privately-held US biotechnology firm Molecular Pharmacology Limited has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Australian drugmaker PharmaNet, for the acquisition of its wholly-owned pharmaceutical division, Molecular Pharmacology Ltd. The acquisition of MPL Australia will provide MPL USA with an immediate and solid international foundation and will allow it to grow its business into all major geographical markets. The assets and resources of the Australian company and its existing teams and development programs will augment MPL USA's plan to develop safe and effective pain and inflammation management products, the firms noted.