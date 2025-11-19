MRI IN APPLICATION IN MS

- Magnetic resonance imaging could be useful in assessing the likelihood of progression in the management of multiple sclerosis, according to a study in Neurology (44:635-641). In the study, 84 patients with symptoms of MS were followed for five years. The study concluded that monitoring of lesion load by MRI, with symptom assessment, was a useful indicator of disease progression.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze