A forum dedicated to showcasing disease targets, never-before-seen pre-clinical and clinical data, and demonstrating key routes to commercial success for mRNA therapy and vaccine R&D pipelines.

Assembling 200+ mRNA enthusiasts from across Europe, Asia and the globe, this Summit offers an overview of cutting-edge R&D innovations, whilst diving deep into end-to-end development strategy to revolutionise the next wave of mRNA medicines towards clinical reality.