MS&D in new Spanish investment

Merck & Co unit Merck Sharp & Dohme is to invest 192 million euros($171.2 million) to modernize its plants at Alcala de Henares in Spain, between now and 2006. A new high-technology manufacturing area will be installed and the packaging, quality control and plant services sector expanded and modernized, according to Merck Espana's president, Antonio Mosquera. Production will be significantly increased, he added.
