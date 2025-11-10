MS: Hope, Expectations, And Disappointments

Last month there were two international conferences on multiple sclerosis held in Jerusalem, namely the International Federation of MS Societies, focusing on support and welfare issues, and the 11th European Congress on MS, focusing on research and clinical issues. The Marketletter's local correspondent has written the following conference report, which highlights setbacks and progress in a disease which is now in the public eye as a centerpiece of pharmacological innovation.

Israeli Minister of Health, Ephraim Sneh, said at the opening session of ECM that in MS, "more than in many other diseases, new modalities of treatment are emerging....carrying along expectations, disappointments and hope." Dr Sneh noted that in early September the Israeli committee on prescription drugs authorized the marketing of Schering's Betaseron (interferon beta-1b; Marketletter September 11), a move which "brings us to one of our first critical decisions with respect to the contents of the drug basket set by the new Health Insurance Law." The mechanism of inclusion of this medication in the basket and its financing will be a challenge that our society must meet, he added.

The problem of MS is a particular concern to Israel, which has a high incidence of the disease, but can be applied to any other country seeking to find ways of controlling drug spending. In the UK,the Department of Health stated that only consultant neurologists should prescribe Betaseron, sparking fears among patients that the drug would be subject to rationing (Marketletter October 9). In Europe, where the drug will be known as Betaferon, the Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has backed approval, but a final verdict has not yet been reached by the European Commission.