MS patients on Teva's Copaxone miss less working days

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that a retrospective analysis of multiple sclerosis patients treated with immunomodulatory agents revealed that only treatment with its selective MHC class II modulator, Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection), was associated with significantly fewer days missed from work compared to untreated patients.
Teva noted that neither treatment with Avonex (interferon beta-1a IM) nor Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) was associated with significantly fewer days missed from work in comparison to untreated patients. According to the findings of this study, which was published in the September issue of the journal WORK, only those on Copaxone had significantly fewer missed days of work for short-term disability (18.24 fewer days, p<0.03), worker's compensation (29.50 fewer days, p<0.04) or any reason (53.70 fewer days, p<0.003) compared to untreated patients.
