MSD suspended from ABPI for three months

Following last week's report (Marketletter October 2) that Merck Sharp & Dohme, the UK subsidary of US-headquartered drug major Merck & Co, had been "admonished," by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the trade association has announced the drugmaker's suspension for at least three months.

The decision was taken by the ABPI's Board of Management, following a seperate complaint from the one outlined in previous reporting. In the new incident, a former MSD sales representative complained to the ABPI's code of practice watchdog, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, about the process by which a nurse audit disease management program was offered by the drugmaker to general practitioners.

The PMCPA ruled that MSD's internal company documentation clearly linked the service to the promotion of an individual medicine and that the arrangements were "totally unacceptable."