MSF urges India over affordable drugs

Proposed amendments to India's 1970 Patent Act for implementation of the World Trade Organization's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement would drastically restrict, and perhaps prevent, the production and supply of vital drugs by Indian firms to other developing nations, says international aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres.
MSF treats 25,000 people with HIV/AIDS worldwide, 70% of whom take Indian generics. The low cost and user-friendliness of these World Health Organization-recommended combination pills has raised the numbers being treated dramatically in the last three years. However, once these patients, and hundreds of thousands of others, need second-line treatment, the lack of generic competition due to patents in countries such as India will mean the drugs are no longer affordable, it says.
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