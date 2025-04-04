Multinationals Nonplussed By ALIFAR's Complaints

In the wake of the repeated denunciations made by ALIFAR in adeclaration at its annual conference held in Santiago, Chile (Marketletter August 3), the reaction of bodies representing the multinational firms in Latin America has been strong.

The basis of the attacks made by ALIFAR, which represents the region's national companies, is that the multinational firms, especially the US ones, are continuing to adopt a heavy-handed manner with regards to the implementation of the terms laid out in the Trade-Related Aspects Of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) agreement.

Coupled with widely-differing views on what can be legitimately regarded as meriting patent protection, and demands to incorporate the norms of Good Manufacturing Practices within certain timescales throughout the region, there appears to be little likelihood of a less confrontational scenario. It is even less likely, given that ALIFAR sees all these moves by the multinationals as primarily a way of preserving their monopoly of the markets.