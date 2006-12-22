Multiple and remote tracking opportunity for Euro RFID market

The lack of interoperatbility and harmonization of standards, given relatively high implementation costs, are the main barriers to the development of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in the European drugs market.

A new study by Frost & Sullivan which argues that the greater capabilities of RFID in terms of multiple and remote tracking will expand the European market to $464.8 million by 2012, is available at www.healthcareIT.frost.com.