Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, Multiply Labs designs robotic manufacturing systems for personalized medicines, including cell therapies and small-batch drugs.

The company operates a cloud-controlled robotic cluster that mimics lab workflows through “imitation learning,” enabling automated, precise, and sterile manufacturing.

Funding history includes a $25 million Series A round in April 2021 led by Casdin Capital, and a follow-up $11.1 million early-stage round in April 2023. In total, the company has raised approximately $41.3 million over seven rounds from 24 institutional investors, including Y Combinator, Lux Capital, and P101 .

CEO and co-founder Fred Parietti, Ph.D. leads the company. Parietti holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from MIT and brings extensive experience building autonomous robotic systems for biotech manufacturing .

Recent operations highlight a pilot collaboration initiated in mid-2025 with Kyverna Therapeutics to automate manufacturing of their CAR-T candidate KYV-102 . Multiply Labs also demonstrated a 74% reduction in manufacturing costs and up to 100x more patient doses per square foot of cleanroom via a robotic cluster, compared to manual processes .