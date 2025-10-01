Mycophenolate Approval in Europe Imminent, Says Roche

Roche has indicated that the European Union-wide approval for its new immunosuppressant drug mycophenolate mofetil is imminent and could occur "within the next few days." The drug is already available in the USA as CellCept, where it had the distinction of having the shortest-ever review time of any New Chemical Entity assessed by the Food and Drug Administration (Marketletter September 11, 1995).

The UK and Ireland are acting as co-rapporteurs for the European submission, and applications for approval have also been filed in a number of other countries including Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Role In Transplant Once launched, mycophenolate will represent the first new immunosuppressant with a novel mechanism of action since the advent of Sandoz' Sandimmun (ciclo-sporin), first used in 1978 and in widespread use by 1983. Ciclosporin transformed the field and rapidly became the primary drug for use in transplantation facilitating transplants of other human organs, particularly heart, lung, liver and pancreas, as well as kidney.