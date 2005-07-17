Mylan adjusts EPS forecast

US generics drugmaker Mylan Laboratories has provided a preliminary range of first-quarter fiscal 2006 adjusted diluted earnigns per share of $0.24-$0.26 and generally-accepted accounting practice-diluted EPS of $0.14-$0.16, which includes $0.03 for a contingent liability with respect to previously-disclosed lorazepam and clorazepate product litigation.

Robert Coury, chief executive, commented: "even though these results are preliminary, we are pleased with the ranges we are reporting, and we look forward to our final results being released on July 19. The purpose of providing preliminary first-quarter EPS is to provide shareholders with current information to allow them to consider their participation in our 'Dutch Auction' self-tender. We are also reaffirming guidance, including adjusted diluted EPS, for fiscal 2006 and fiscal 2007, presented on June 14."