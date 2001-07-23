Mylan becomes second firm to offer generic paclitaxel in the USA

Mylan Laboratories has been granted marketing approval from the US Foodand Drug Administration for its paclitaxel injection, a generic equivalent to Bristol-Myers Squibb's anticancer drug Taxol which is indicated as first-line and follow-on treatment for advanced ovarian and breast cancer.

Mylan is the second manufacturer to secure US approval for generic Taxol after IVAX, which launched its Onxol product last year after a lengthy patent dispute with B-MS (Marketletters passim). Mylan can now go ahead and launch its product, which is a 6mg/ ml formulation of paclitaxel, packaged in 30mg/5ml, 100mg/ 16.7ml and 300mg/50ml multiple-dose vials, because IVAX has reached the end of its 180-day marketing exclusivity period for generic Taxol, granted under the first-to-file provisions of the Waxman-Hatch Act.

Although Taxol is one of B-MS' biggest drugs, with sales of $1.59 billion in 2000, the availability of generic competition both in the USA and elsewhere, as well as strong showings by other branded anticancer drugs, has already had an impact on its revenues. In the first quarter of 2001, Taxol sales were down 4% at $330 million, with US turnover dropping 28% to $179 million. Meanwhile, Onxol achieved sales of around $85 million in its first two quarters, according to a Reuters report.