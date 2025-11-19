A recent study has concluded that the US Food and Drug Administration's interpretation of the Uruguay Round Agreements Act will cost American taxpayers and consumers more than $6 billion, according to Milan Puskar, chairman and chief executive of US generics drugmaker Mylan Laboratories., who noted that the FDA has interpreted the URAA to mean that it cannot grant approvals for more than 109 generic drugs until the URAA extended patent terms have expired.
The US Patent and Trademark Office's latest action eliminates this prohibition for most of these drugs, but does not address other products, many of which are blockbuster drugs. Moreover, he said, the PTO has only partially resolved the problem, as "there are still more than $2 billion in windfall profits for multinational, brand-name drug companies that will come directly from consumers' pockets."
The June 7 PTO ruling (Marketletters passim) revokes an earlier PTO ruling which would have granted unearned patent term extensions for 94 of the 109 drugs included in the study. However, the 15 remaining products represent some of the most widely-prescribed drugs on the market. The FDA has issued rules, based on its interpretation of the URAA language, that still bars the agency approvals on generics versions of these 15 blockbuster products, Mr Puskar added.
