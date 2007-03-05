Mylan gains tentative US OK for generic ondansetron

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for ondansetron orally-disintegrating tablets USP, 4mg and 8mg strengths.

These are the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Zofran ODT Tablets, which had US sales of around $314.0 million for the same strengths for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2006, according to IMS Health figures.