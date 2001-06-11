Mylan Laboratories rocked as president and chief financial officer resign

Shares in Mylan Laboratories fell almost 13.5% to $25.87 at the close oftrading on June 11 after the firm announced that president and chief operating officer Richard Moldin, who joined the company in April 2000, and John Hanson, who was brought in by Mr Moldin eight months ago, as chief financial officer, have resigned from their posts.
Mylan said that the two executives were leaving the firm "to pursue other senior management opportunities," adding that the "voluntary resignations were accepted to resolve differences of opinion surrounding matters of corporate culture." Former Mylan senior executive Clarence Todd, who retired from the firm in May 1999, will serve as president and COO for an interim period, while Gary Sphar, who serves as vice president, finance for Mylan Pharmaceuticals, the company's largest division, will fill in as CFO.
Analysts see departures as a blow
