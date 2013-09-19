Mylan launches generic Depakote ER in USA

The USA's largest generic drugmaker Mylan has started shipping a low-cost version of Abbott Laboratories' Depakote (divalproex sodium extended-release), an anti-seizure drug with almost blockbuster sales, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

As the first company to file for approval of a generic version, Mylan has been awarded six months of marketing exclusivity for the 500mg strength, though not the 250mg dose, which it is also shipping immediately.