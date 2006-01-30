Mylan received FDA OK for generic Aciphex

Pennsylvania, USA-Based Mylan Laboratories, a specialist generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer, says that it has received tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of the acid reflux therapy Aciphex (rabeprazole), which is owned by Japan's Eisai. Aciphex, which is jointly sold with US health care giant Johnson & Johnson, has annual sales of around $1.3 billion.
The existing patents relating to the drug do not expire until 2009 and 2013 which explains, according to Mylan, the FDA's partial approval at this stage. Mylan's share price rose $0.03 cents to $20.29 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock exchange on the day of the announcement.
