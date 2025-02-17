Mylan Responds To FTC Charges

In response to the charges made against Mylan Labs by the US FederalTrade Commission, claiming that the company violated antitrust laws by tripling the price of several drugs (Marketletter December 21), Mylan's attorneys have set up a meeting with the FTC to work out a negotiated settlement. The case centers around Mylan's long-term contracts with Italian firm Profarmica which supplies all the company's key materials for certain drugs, and Mylan stands accused of trying to corner the market for raw materials.

In November 1997, the company quadrupled the price of lorazepam, with 100 2mg tablets now costing $122.11, up from $31.95. Prices have also tripled for its clorazepate and methyclothiazide products.

Mylan has denied any wrongdoing, and said in a statement that it looks forward to the opportunity to present the facts to the four FTC commissioners. It further claims that no credible charges can be filed, adding that it had previously kept prices so low that it lost money on 41 of its 97 generic products in the quarter ended December 31, 1997. Mylan noted that the price increases were necessary because of increased generic competition, regulatory approval delays, the high cost of raw materials and suits filed by brand-name drug manufacturers. Its products still cost 45%-55% less than the brand-name versions, the company added.