Mylan's 3rd-qtr revenues slump 17%

Generics drugmaker Mylan, whose plans to merge with fellow US firm King Pharmaceuticals are in a state of suspension (Marketletters passim), reported disappointing results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2004, with total revenues dropping 17.0% to $291.0 million. Within this, sales of generics dropped 14.0% to $238.4 million and those of branded products declined 27.0% to $52.6 million.

Net profit was down $49.8 million at $34.8 million and earnings per diluted share were $0.13 versus $0.31 in the like 2003 period. The figures came in below Thomson First Call analysts' consensus forecasts of profit at $49.9 million, or $0.18 a share, on revenue of $312.6 million, causing Mylan's stock price to drop 5.0% in pre-market trading on the day of the announcement, February 3.