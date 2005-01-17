Mylan's acquisition of King Pharma in question

Mylan Laboratories has issued a statement concerning its proposed acquisition of fellow US firm King Pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim) which suggests that the merger may not proceed. In what must be music to the ears of Carl Icahn, who has been trying to prevent the deal being consummated, Mylan said that it is now unlikely agreement will be reached by February 28, the date when either firm can pull out, and also made it clear that, given King's restatement of financial results, the original $4 billion offer for the company would almost certainly have to be renegotiated.